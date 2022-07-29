New Jersey city councilwoman caught on video hitting a cyclist with her SUV and driving away

A New Jersey city councilwoman is facing calls to resign after she was caught on video hitting a bicyclist with her SUV earlier this month and then driving away.

Councilwoman Amy DeGise was behind the wheel of a Nissan Rogue on July 19 around 8 a.m. in Jersey City when the SUV struck a biker at an intersection of Forrest Road, according to video footage of the incident shared by the mayor's office this week.

The Jersey City council member had the green light at the intersection and proceeded to drive through.

Footage taken from the city’s closed circuit TV cameras showed the moment the Rogue struck the cyclist, who rolled onto the hood and flipped upside down before falling onto the pavement. He quickly got back up, but by that time, DeGise was already down the street.

Despite the bicyclist's fall, DeGise kept driving and left the scene.

Cyclist Andrew Black, 29, of Jersey City, told NBC News on Friday he is experiencing pain in his shoulders, back, hips and left ankle.

"This hurts a lot physically and mentally," he said. "It gave me some anxiety."

Black said he peddled through a red light, but that does not excuse how DeGise did not stop and check on him.

A public official should "adhere to the laws" and DeGise has not reached out to him to apologize, Black said.

"If she won't step down, just advocate for public safety," he said. "Do something. Don't just sit around and try to sweep it under the rug."

DeGise was charged with failure to report the accident and leaving the scene, NBC New York reported.

DeGise and her office did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment. Requests for comment with Jersey City Police were referred to the mayor's office.

This is DeGise’s first term on the council. She was elected in November 2021 and her term is through 2025.

DeGise’s fellow council members have also called her out for failing to stop or check on the bicyclist.

Councilman Frank Gilmore shared video of the incident on Instagram saying, "After carefully reviewing the CCTV footage, considering a council member hit an individual with her SUV, and left the scene without checking on the individual am calling for the resignation of Council member DeGise."

"These behaviors are not indicative of someone in elected office."

An online petition has been started demanding she step down following the incident and her response in the incident, signed by fellow council member James Solomon.

“The word I use is horrified, that’s how I felt watching the video,” Solomon said to NBC New York. “She’s an elected official and we have to hold ourselves to a higher standard and that’s why I think she should resign.”

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop has said the incident was a terrible mistake but has not called on DeGise to resign, NBC New York reported.