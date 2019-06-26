Breaking News Emails
A New Jersey couple on vacation in Barbados went missing after they set off for a jet ski ride.
Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, traveled to Caribbean nation on Saturday, and planned to come home a week later. On Monday, they rented a jet ski from a local operator and didn’t return, according to the Royal Barbados Police.
Police on the island nation of around 270,000 people said the jet ski operator grew worried when the couple didn’t come back from their trip and contacted other operators in the area to help search for Suarez and Devil, both of whom were wearing life jackets. Their jet ski has also not been found.
The couple’s disappearance was reported to police on Monday, who along with the nation's coast guard conducted an extensive search and issued a missing persons alert, police said. Authorities also looked for the couple at the Discovery Bay Hotel, where they were staying, to no avail.
On their Instagram pages, Suarez said he is "a father above all else," and Devil appears to operate a baking company.
Barbados police are asking the public for help in the search for Suarez and Devil, and said in a statement they have been communicating with a member of Suarez’s family. Barbadian officials are working with the U.S. Embassy to keep the public and relatives of the couple updated on the situation, police said.