New Jersey governor to end school mask mandate

New Jersey's Democratic governor, a proponent of strict Covid measures, will announce Monday that masks will soon not be required in schools and day cares, a spokesperson said.

Gov. Phil Murphy "will have more to say at his 1:00 p.m. COVID briefing," communications director Mahen Gunaratna told NBC News.

The New York Times was the first to report the development.

New Jersey was one of just a dozen states with mask mandates in schools, according to the nonpartisan National Academy for State Health Policy.

The issue has led to contention in districts all across the country.

Individual school districts in New Jersey will still be able to decide if students and teachers are required to wear masks or bring the rules back if there are surges in the virus, The Times reported.

Murphy announced the indoor mask mandate before students returned to school in September 2020 after months of remote learning. In August 2021, he said the mandate would remain in effect for the 2021-2022 school year.

“We understand that students learn best in a classroom setting and remain committed to having our schools open for full-time, in-person instruction this fall,” Murphy said at the time. “While this announcement gives us no pleasure, I know that by taking this precaution we can keep our schools open while also keeping our children safe.

"We will continue to closely monitor the science and data and will lift this mandate when we can do so safely," he said.

Murphy renewed the mandate for masks in schools and day care centers on Jan 11.

He faced pressure from Republicans and some parents who have held rallies at the statehouse in support of rescinding the requirement. But the governor has had support from the influential New Jersey Education Association, the state’s biggest teachers union.

New Jersey, one of the hardest hit states in the early days of the pandemic, has had 2,134,982 confirmed cases and 31,968 of the nation's more than 900,000 coronavirus deaths, according to NBC News' tally.

In New Jersey and across the country, cases of the highly contagious omicron variant have started to fall drastically.

Covid-19 cases in New Jersey have plummeted to a tenth of what they were at this time last month when the state was recording more than 30,000 cases day on average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.