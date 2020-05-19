New Jersey gym opens for second day in defiance of state order

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A gym in New Jersey opened for a second day Tuesday in defiance of the governor's stay-at-home order.

A crowd of supporters erupted into chants of "U.S.A." at Atilis Gym in Bellmawr when it first reopened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, two months after Gov. Phil Murphy on March 16 announced an order closing fitness centers, casinos, concert venues and movie theaters to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Supporters of Atilis Gym co-owners Ian Smith Frank Trumbetti keep vigil outside the gym in Bellmawr, N.J., on May 19, 2020. Matt Rourke / AP

The police department in Bellmawr, about 10 miles southeast of Philadelphia, said in a statement that gym owners Frank Trumbetti and Ian Smith defied an executive order by the New Jersey governor closing recreational and entertainment businesses as long as the order remains in effect.

Trumbetti and Smith were both charged on a summons with a disorderly person's offense, the statement said.

A police spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday when, according to the gym's Facebook page and videos on social media, the business opened again.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Trumbetti, 51, posted a video on the business's Facebook page last week that urged supporters to attend the reopening on Monday and addressed critics.

"We thought that is was more important to respond to all those out there who, for some reason, think that this is selfish of us to do and that for some reason we don't take the threat of this virus seriously," Trumbetti said.

The video has been viewed more than 19,000 times as of Tuesday.

Trumbetti said that he and Smith were reopening to fight for their rights.

"The government has failed at protecting our rights and failing at protecting our health," Trumbetti said. "We are proposing an organized peaceful reopening of the state, not just our business.

"We truly believe that if we don't do this, in the end, we will have zero rights and no say in what happens," Trumbetti said.

Trumbetti said his wife is a pediatric emergency room nurse whose safety he fears for every day that she goes to work. He also disclosed that his mother has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"So trust me when I say, I probably take this more seriously than probably almost anybody you know," he said in the Facebook video. "So to everyone out there, please stop with that foolishness because this is not what this is about."

The gym had announced on Facebook that when it reopened May 18, it would be operating at 20 percent capacity, would not accept new clients and would require all who use the facility to wear masks unless they are in the middle of an exercise set. Clients were to have their temperatures taken before entry, and anyone with a fever would be be turned away. Showers and lockers would be off limits, and some areas of the facility were to be taped off.

Neither Trumbetti nor Smith could immediately be reached for an interview Tuesday, and calls to the gym went unanswered.

There have been at least 148,039 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New Jersey, with 10,435 deaths as of Tuesday morning, according to state health data.

A GoFundMe started to cover any legal expenses of the gym owners and to support their efforts to reopen has raised more than $20,000 toward a goal of $100,000.