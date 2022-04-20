New Jersey man charged with federal hate crimes in attacks on 4 Orthodox Jewish men

A New Jersey man accused of violently attacking four Orthodox Jewish men and hitting three of them with a car in a violent one-day spree has been charged with federal hate crimes, prosecutors announced.

Dion Marsh, 27, of Manchester, New Jersey, was charged with four counts of violating the federal Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act and one count of carjacking, New Jersey U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced in a news release Wednesday.

If convicted, Marsh could face life behind bars.

Marsh allegedly targeted his victims “because they were Jewish” prosecutors said in a news release.

The spate of attacks started on April 8 at 1:18 p.m. when Marsh forced “a visibly identifiable Orthodox Jewish man” out of his car in Lakewood, New Jersey and assaulted him in the process. He then took drove off in the victim's car.

Hours later just after 6 p.m. he was seen was driving a different car “when he deliberately struck another visibly identifiable Orthodox Jewish man” with the vehicle, “attempting to kill the victim and causing him to suffer several broken bones,” prosecutors said.

At 6:55 p.m. Marsh, driving the first victim's car, allegedly attempted to kill another Orthodox Jewish man, hitting him with the car as the victim was walking in Lakewood, the news release stated. After striking him, Marsh exited the vehicle and stabbed the man in the chest with a knife, leaving the victim suffering a stab wound and other injuries, prosecutors said.

Nearly two hours later, just before 8:30 p.m., Marsh, once again in the first victim's car, struck another Orthodox Jewish man who was walking in Jackson Township, New Jersey, prosecutors said. That man suffered severe broken bones and internal injuries.

Marsh was arrested at his home at 12:00 a.m. on April 9.

In regards to his hate crime violations, he was charged with willfully causing bodily injury to four victims and attempting to kill and cause injuries with a dangerous weapon to three of them on account of their Jewish identity.

The three charges of attempting to kill the victims carries a statutory maximum term of life in prison and a $250,000 fine and the fourth hate crime violation charging him with assaulting the remaining victim carries a statutory maximum term of 10 years in prison with a $250,000 fine. Lastly, the carjacking charge carries a statutory maximum of 15 years, as well as the $250,000 fine.

Marsh is currently in jail on state charges. Prosecutors said Marsh's initial court date on the federal charges is yet to be determined.

An attorney listed for Marsh for state charges did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.