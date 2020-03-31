New Jersey parents charged with child endangerment for hosting party

A New Jersey couple is facing multiple child endangerment charges after throwing an event with dozens of people in violation of a state emergency order against gatherings, authorities said.
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Eliezer Silber, 37, and Miriam Silber, 34, of Lakewood, a town of about 100,000 near the Jersey Shore, threw a party Sunday.
Lakewood police were called to the family's home and ordered 40 to 50 people gathered in the front yard to disperse.
The Silbers were charged with one child endangerment count for each of their five children, and Eliezer Silber was also charged with violating a rule or regulation adopted by the governor. They will both be required to appear in court on a date not yet determined, the prosecutor's office said.
"My office will prosecute any individual who defies or breaks the law, State of Emergency or otherwise. Everyone must respect and follow the law,” Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement.
The couple was holding a bat mitzvah, NBC Philadelphia reported, citing New Jersey State Police.
The charges against the Silbers come after Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly said the state will break up gatherings.
"Can’t believe I have to say this at all, let alone for the second time. But here we are. NO CORONA PARTIES. They’re illegal, dangerous, and stupid," the governor wrote on Twitter.