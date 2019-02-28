Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 28, 2019, 2:28 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A postal worker allegedly slammed into two colleagues with her car following an argument in the parking lot of a New Jersey shipping facility.

Police said they were called to a United States Postal Service shipping facility in Kearny on Sunday morning and found two women, ages, 25 and 26, suffering from injuries.

Both women told officers that their coworker, Lashanda Johnson, hit them with her car outside the Dominick V. Daniels Processing and Distribution Center and then drove away, Kearny police said.

One woman told officers she was run over by the car, and the other said she had been hit and knocked to the ground.

The women, who have not been identified, were hospitalized with unspecified injuries. One has since been released, police said. Authorities did not say what the argument was over.

Johnson, 27, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault, using her car as a weapon, leaving the scene of an accident and several traffic violations.

"The Postal Service takes seriously the safety and security of its employees," a USPS spokesperson said in a statement. "Given the pending criminal charges, we do not discuss personnel actions."