New Jersey Starbucks employee tests positive for hepatitis A

A New Jersey health department is urging patrons to get hepatitis A shots after a Starbucks employee was found to have worked while infectious.

The Camden County Department of Health was informed by a health care provider to the incident in Gloucester Township on Wednesday, it said last week. Starbucks' facility was immediately closed and an investigation found no evidence that food safety protocols were compromised.

Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako said in a release Thursday that the department was working with the employee and the café chain to handle the situation.

“Our highest priority is ensuring everyone involved remains safe and healthy," Nwako said. "The patient is not currently working, and close contacts have been identified. We encourage anyone who may believe they were exposed to get vaccinated against hepatitis A by calling the county health department or your primary care physician.”

Free hepatitis A shots were offered to patrons by the health department on Friday and Saturday, it said. Hepatitis A is one form of several hepatitis viruses, which can cause inflammation and impact liver function.

Most cases of contracting hepatitis A occur from ingesting contaminated food or water, according to the Mayo Clinic website. A person can also contract the virus from a close contact.

While many cases of hepatitis A are mild, some people may need longer term care, the Mayo Clinic said. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, low-grade fever, and yellowing of the skin.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment from NBC News.