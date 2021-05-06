A New Jersey university announced Covid-19 vaccination incentives Thursday in the form of discounted tuition and board for students who show proof that they’ve gotten their inoculations before the fall semester.

Rowan University, a public college in Glassboro, New Jersey, is offering students up to $1,000 off their Fall 2021 bill if they show proof of vaccination prior to Aug. 7, according to its website. Full-time students will receive $500 off their tuition bill and those who reside on campus will get another $500 deducted from their housing bill.

“Our message today is simple. We believe the path to normalcy is through widespread vaccination and we want our entire community to commit to reaching the goal of widespread vaccination,” the school said.

Students who do not get the vaccine will be required to get weekly Covid-19 testing if they live on campus.

A single semester at Rowan University for the 2021 school year will cost $7,188 for in-state students and $11,704 for those who attend without holding New Jersey residence. The student life fee, which supports student facilities and programs, is $354 per semester.

When factoring in the costs of dormitories, books and transportation, CollegeBoard estimates a year at Rowan University to be $33,154 for in-state students and $42,186 for out-of-states students who live on campus. The average student debt upon graduation is more than $34,000, according to CollegeBoard.

Vaccination incentives have popped up across the country, ranging from free donuts and beer to cash incentives. West Virginia is offering those under the age of 36 a $100 savings bond for getting their Covid-19 shots.

More than 107 million eligible Americans over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.