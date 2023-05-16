New Mexico shooter that killed 3 identified as 18-year-old Farmington High School student

A New Mexico teen was identified by police on Tuesday as the gunman who killed three people before responding officers fatally shot him.

Beau Wilson, 18, was fatally shot by Farmington police who confronted him at about 11 a.m. MT on Monday, Deputy Police Chief Kyle Dowdy told reporters.

Wilson was a student at Farmington High School, which was set to hold graduation ceremonies Tuesday.

All three killed were elderly women, two in their 70s and one at least 90 years old, Deputy Police Chief Baric Crum said. The oldest victim was the mother of one of the other victims.

Community members sing during a prayer vigil at Hills Church, on Monday in Farmington, N.M. Susan Montoya Bryan / AP

Two members of law enforcement, officers from the Farmington department and one from the state police, were injured but have been released from the hospital, Mayor Nate Duckett said.

The gunman appeared to fire at victims at random, as at least six houses and three cars were hit by gunfire, police said.

The teenager used at least three weapons, including what chief Steve Hebbe called an AR-style rifle.

Investigators work along a residential street following a deadly shooting on Monday in Farmington, N.M. Susan Montoya Bryan / AP

A representative of Farmington Municipal Schools could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

The high school's commencement was set to happen at 7 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.