New Mexico gunman died in hail of police gunfire, likely his grim and final wish, according to chief

A teenage gunman who killed three elderly women in New Mexico likely got his grim, final wish: to die at the hands of police, officials said.

On Monday, at about 11 a.m. MT, 18-year-old Beau Wilson stepped out of his home and opened fire on neighboring houses and passing cars, police said. He was supposed to graduate from Farmington High School the next day.

The rampage only ended when responding officers fatally shot Wilson in front of First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 713 N. Dustin Ave.

Before he was cut down by officers, Wilson ditched his AR-15, one pistol and a bulletproof vest, officials said. A doorbell camera also caught Wilson screaming "come and kill me" during the barrage, police said.

When asked if Wilson sought a "suicide-by-cop" end to his life, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said he believed that was the case.

Painted circles mark locations where evidence related to a deadly shooting was collected in front of a church in Farmington, N.M., on Tuesday. Susan Montoya Bryan / AP

"He's making his stand. He has opportunities to run off. He does not use those opportunities," Hebbe told reporters. "So yes, it's my belief that ultimately in his head he's made a decision that he's going to stand and fight it out until he's killed."

Police also revealed on Thursday that Wilson killed two of his victims while they stopped to render aid to the first woman attacked in the rampage.

Shirley Voita, 79, Melody Ivie, 73, and Gwendolyn Schofield, 97, were all in cars when they were fatally shot by Wilson, authorities said. Schofield was Ivie's mother.

Voita was shot first and fell out of her car when Ivie and Schofield drove up to her, Hebbe told reporters.

"It is our believe that they see the body in the street and they're pulling over to the side to render aid to her, not knowing what had happened," he said.

"And so they actually pull over and stop. They don't just drive around and drive through. They pull over and stop and the suspect opens fire and kills both of them as they're still sitting in their car."

Police also released some of the footage from body cameras, including video form Sgt. Rachel Discenza, who was shot in the exchange of gunfire.

She can be heard yelling, "I'm shot," before goes down to the ground and then gets up to continue chasing the suspect. Another officer comes to her and screamed: "Get me a medic here for sarge!"

The chief said he was stunned to hear the number of shots fired in the running gun battle.

"When you're actually hearing it, especially in that first [video] where he's still firing that AR-15, it sounds like you're watching Afghanistan or Iraq," Hebbe said. "I was not prepared to see that and to hear the volume of shots."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.