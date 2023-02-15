New Mexico State fires basketball coach, amid hazing allegations that left chancellor 'disgusted and angry'

New Mexico State University fired its men's basketball coach in the wake of hazing allegations that the school's chancellor said Wednesday have left him "disgusted and angry."

Coach Greg Heiar was "terminated with cause," NMSU chancellor Dan Arvizu told reporters in Las Cruces, just days after the school canceled the remainder of its men's basketball season.

"It feels like a gut punch," Arvizu said of disturbing allegations swirling around the Aggies men's basketball program.

"As a parent, as an administrator, as a member of our community, my alma mater, I'm both disgusted and angry about what has occurred."

The school brought a premature curtain on the 2022-23 men's basketball campaign on Sunday when police disclosed they were investigating three players who might have attacked a teammate in allegations that include false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact.

These hazing allegations come on top of another troubling incident: Aggies forward Mike Peake was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting of a student from the rival University of New Mexico on Nov. 19 in Albuquerque.

Mike Peake of the New Mexico State Aggies looks to pass during a game against the New Mexico Lobos on Dec. 6, 2021, in Albuquerque. Sam Wasson / Getty Images file

The program’s sudden downfall comes just 11 months after the Aggies had been one of the darlings of March Madness, with a stunning upset of perennial power Connecticut.

The team finished this season 9-15.