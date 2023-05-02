New Mexico woman sentenced to 16 years for placing baby in dumpster

A New Mexico woman who left her newborn baby in a dumpster last year was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Alexis Avila, now 19, was convicted by a jury of attempt to commit first-degree murder and abuse of a child in April, NBC affiliate KOB of Albuquerque reported.

The infant was found by good Samaritans in Hobbs, a city of around 40,000 in the southeastern part of the state, after the Jan. 7, 2022, incident and survived.

Avila was 18 at the time and told police that she did not know she was pregnant until a day before she gave birth, according to police.

“I know what I did was wrong, and the only person I truly need to apologize to is my baby,” Avila said in court Monday, according to video broadcast by KOB.

Avila had faced up to 18 years in prison. The prosecutor, Fifth Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce, called it “an especially heinous crime” in a statement.

The newborn spent five hours the dumpster during cold temperatures before passers-by found the infant, Luce said.

New Mexico law allows people to bring a baby up to 90 days old "safe haven site" without being charged with child abandonment.