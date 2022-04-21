New Orleans college student dropped off at hospital died from drug and alcohol intoxication, coroner says

Ciaya Whetstone died from drug and alcohol intoxication, a New Orleans coroner said in an update Thursday months after the college student's death.

Ciaya Whetstone. Ciaya Whetstone via Facebook

Jason Melacon with the New Orleans Coroner's Office said an autopsy found that Whetstone, 21, died as a result of fentanyl and ethanol intoxication, and the manner was determined to be an accident. The news was first reported by WGNO.

The University of New Orleans student died on Feb. 19 shortly after she was dropped off at New Orleans East Hospital.

Whetstone's friends previously said that she attended the Carnival parades in Metairie before her death. She then went to a few bars with her friends before another friend brought her back to her boyfriend's apartment, they told The Times-Picayune.

Whetstone left in an Uber because she wanted to go to her own apartment to check on her dog. Her roommate told the newspaper that the Uber driver waited there because Whetstone said she wanted to go track down her car.

Police have not publicly identified who dropped her off. Uber said in a statement in February that the driver’s account had been deactivated, a standard procedure, but noted that Whetstone's trip ended without incident at the requested destination.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.