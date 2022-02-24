New Orleans college student leaves home in Uber, dies after being dropped off at hospital

New Orleans police are investigating the death of a college student who was pronounced dead shortly after being dropped off at a hospital.

Ciaya Whetstone, 21, arrived at the hospital just before 7 a.m. Saturday "via private conveyance," according to a police statement. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The incident remains under investigation as an unclassified death," police said.

Hours before her death, Whetstone had attended the Carnival parades in Metairie, her friends told The Times-Picayune. The University of New Orleans student then went to a few bars with her friends before another friend brought her back to her boyfriend's house, according to the newspaper.

Ciaya Whetstone. Ciaya Whetstone via Facebook

Early Saturday morning, Whetstone caught an Uber ride to her apartment so she could check on her dog, the newspaper reported. Her roommate said the Uber driver waited there because Whetstone said she wanted to go "and find her car."

"I tried to convince her not to go,” the roommate, Reese White, said.

Police have not said who dropped Whetstone off at the hospital.

Uber said the driver's account has been deactivated and they launched their own investigation.

“Our thoughts are with Ciaya Whetstone’s family as they grieve the loss of their daughter. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation," a spokesperson said.

Whetstone was a junior business administration major at the University of New Orleans.

"As a University, few things are more challenging than dealing with the sadness of the death of a student. Our thoughts are with Ciaya’s family and friends. We are offering counseling services to students and employees who need support," university President John Nicklow said.