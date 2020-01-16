Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. for allegedly slapping guard's backside at Superdome

New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for star Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. following an alleged backside-slapping incident Monday at the college football title game, officials said Thursday.
Beckham is wanted for misdemeanor civil battery after he allegedly slapped a security guard from behind as the agent was having a discussion with a Louisiana State University player at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Police received a complaint and video of the incident on Wednesday, according NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets.
"I have no idea what the nature of the conversation was" between the security guard and player, Scheets told NBC News.
Scheets said he did not know if Beckham was still in New Orleans on Thursday.
A rep for the stadium and Beckham's agent could not be immediately reached for comment.
"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," according to a statement from the Browns. "They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."
LSU won Monday's game against the Clemson Tigers, 42-25.
Beckham, who played three seasons at LSU between 2011-13, attended the game and was spotted on the field handing out what appeared to be wads cash to Tigers players.
The exchange of cash could be a violation of NCAA rules and LSU said it's investigating.
"We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position," according to a school statement. "We are working with our student-athletes the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”