Two gunmen were on the loose in New Orleans Sunday after firing "indiscriminately" into a crowd outside a daiquiri shop and killing three people, according to police. Seven more were injured.

"Two individuals clothed with what we believed to be hoods ... approached from behind, right in front of the daiquiri shop right behind us, and opened fire one with, we believe, a rifle and one with a handgun on the crowd, " New Orleans police superintendent Michael Harrison told reporters late Saturday.

"We believe they actually stood over one of the individuals and fired multiple rounds and then after that fled," he said.

"This has to be personal," he added. "Firing indiscriminately into a crowd? Shooting 10 people? Killing three? That's personal, it doesn't get more personal and we take it personal, whoever did this, you should know that the law enforcement takes it personal and we’re coming for you."

Two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened Saturday night on Claiborne Avenue, about three miles from the French Quarter, New Orleans police spokesman Aaron Looney said a statement.

The injured were taken to hospitals in the area. One of the victims who is thought to be in critical condition underwent surgery.

Police said they did not yet know the shooting's motive.

"We will find that out during the investigation. It was very intentional but we don't know right now that its gang related," Harrison added.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell condemned the violence in a statement released soon after the shootings.

Dystany Muse and Brittany Morris reported from New York; F. Brinley Bruton reported from London.