Feb. 6, 2019, 9:44 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Police in San Francisco are going to release a sketch on Wednesday in the decades-old case of a suspected serial killer who targeted gay men in the 1970s.

He was dubbed "the doodler" after he told a man, who became a victim but survived, that he was a cartoonist.

Known as "Doodler," or the "Black Doodler," the unidentified man is believed responsible for killing 14 gay men all over San Francisco from 1974 to 1975. via NBC Bay Area

He is suspected in several assaults of gay men and at least five homicides in the 1970s, according to NBC affiliate KRON 4 in San Francisco.

The bodies of four victims were found on Ocean Beach, a fifth at Golden Gate Park.