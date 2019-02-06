Breaking News Emails
By Janelle Griffith
Police in San Francisco are going to release a sketch on Wednesday in the decades-old case of a suspected serial killer who targeted gay men in the 1970s.
He was dubbed "the doodler" after he told a man, who became a victim but survived, that he was a cartoonist.
He is suspected in several assaults of gay men and at least five homicides in the 1970s, according to NBC affiliate KRON 4 in San Francisco.
The bodies of four victims were found on Ocean Beach, a fifth at Golden Gate Park.