Feb. 6, 2019, 9:44 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith and Andrew Blankstein

Police in San Francisco on Wednesday released a new sketch in the decades-old case of a suspected serial killer who targeted gay men in the 1970s and announced a $100,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the identification of the suspect.

He was dubbed "the doodler" after he told a man, who became a victim but survived, that he was a cartoonist. That victim told police that the suspect was doodling while the two spoke in a late night diner. Police released an age progression sketch that depicts what the suspect may look like today, police said Wednesday.

He is suspected in at least five homicides of gay, white men between January 1974 and June 1975, San Francisco police said Wednesday at a news conference.

San Francisco police released a new sketch Wednesday showing what a serial killer who targeted gay men in the 1970s could look like now in hopes of getting a break in the cold case. San Francisco Police Department

He met his targets at gay clubs and restaurants in the city, police said, and he often had sex with them before attacking them, according to NBC Bay Area.

The bodies of four victims were found on Ocean Beach, a fifth at Golden Gate Park.

"Connections between the doodler attacks and the five homicides led investigators in the San Francisco Police Department's Homicide and Cold Case Unit to believe the same suspect is responsible for both sets of crimes," police said in a news release.

Police on Wednesday also released an audio recording from a January 27, 1974, call from an unidentified person to police dispatch reporting a man's body along Ocean Beach.

The caller refused to identify him or herself to the dispatcher, police said.