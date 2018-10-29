Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By David K. Li and Jonathan Dienst

Another suspicious package was sent to CNN and intercepted at an Atlanta post office, the network and authorities said on Monday.

A U.S. Post Office at 400 Pryor Street SW was evacuated shortly after calls came to local police at 9:30 a.m., officials said.

The bomb squads of both the FBI and Atlanta police rushed to the scene, which is about 1.2 miles from CNN headquarters in Atlanta, according to federal officials.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker sent the announcement to staff and sought to quell any fears felt by network employees at the Atlanta headquarters or bureaus.

"This morning another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted at an Atlanta post office," he said in a statement.

"There is no imminent danger to the CNN Center. All mail, at all CNN domestic bureaus is being screened at off-site facilities as of last Wednesday, so this package would NOT have come directly to the CNN Center even if it hadn't been intercepted first. Our screening process is working and we will keep you updated as we learn more," Zucker said in the statement.

Federal authorities in Florida on Friday arrested Cesar Sayoc, 56, and accused him of sending more that a dozen pipe bombs to critics of President Donald Trump's, including to CNN.

“The package is similar to appearance to the ones sent last week,” CNN reporter Evan Perez said on air Monday morning.

It wasn't immediately clear if this latest package is connected to the ones allegedly sent by Sayoc.

"I would not be surprised if there are additional packages, just because he is caught doesn't mean he doesn't have other packages in route," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told MSNBC on Friday just after Sayoc's arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.