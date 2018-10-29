New suspicious package addressed to CNN discovered at Atlanta post office
Law enforcement officials told NBC News the latest package is similar in appearance to the ones allegedly sent by Cesar Sayoc, who is accused of mailing more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Trump.
People walk outside CNN Center on Oct. 24, 2018, in Atlanta.Ron Harris / AP
/ Updated
By Pete Williams, Jonathan Dienst and David K. Li
Another suspicious package was sent to CNN and intercepted at an Atlanta post office, the network and authorities said on Monday.
A U.S. Post Office at 400 Pryor Street SW was evacuated shortly after calls came to local police at 9:30 a.m., officials said.
The bomb squads of both the FBI and Atlanta police rushed to the scene, which is about 1.2 miles from CNN headquarters in Atlanta, according to federal officials.
An FBI spokesman declined to speculate if this package could be the work of suspect Cesar Sayoc. But law enforcement officials told NBC News that this mailing has "all the outward appearances" of the suspect's work.
It's feared Sayoc might have sent a package as late as Thursday, just a day before his arrest, sources told NBC News.
CNN chief Jeff Zucker sent the announcement to staff and sought to quell any fears felt by network employees at the Atlanta headquarters or bureaus.
"This morning another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted at an Atlanta post office," he said in a statement.
"There is no imminent danger to the CNN Center. All mail, at all CNN domestic bureaus is being screened at off-site facilities as of last Wednesday, so this package would NOT have come directly to the CNN Center even if it hadn't been intercepted first. Our screening process is working and we will keep you updated as we learn more," Zucker said in the statement.
