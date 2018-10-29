Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Pete Williams, Jonathan Dienst and David K. Li

Another suspicious package was sent to CNN and intercepted at an Atlanta post office, the network and authorities said on Monday.

A U.S. Post Office at 400 Pryor Street SW was evacuated shortly after calls came to local police at 9:30 a.m., officials said.

The bomb squads of both the FBI and Atlanta police rushed to the scene, which is about 1.2 miles from CNN headquarters in Atlanta, according to federal officials.

An FBI spokesman declined to speculate if this package could be the work of suspect Cesar Sayoc. But law enforcement officials told NBC News that this mailing has "all the outward appearances" of the suspect's work.

Federal authorities in Florida on Friday arrested Sayoc, 56, and accused him of sending more that a dozen pipe bombs to critics of President Donald Trump's, including to CNN.

It's feared Sayoc might have sent a package as late as Thursday, just a day before his arrest, sources told NBC News.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker sent the announcement to staff and sought to quell any fears felt by network employees at the Atlanta headquarters or bureaus.

"This morning another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted at an Atlanta post office," he said in a statement.

"There is no imminent danger to the CNN Center. All mail, at all CNN domestic bureaus is being screened at off-site facilities as of last Wednesday, so this package would NOT have come directly to the CNN Center even if it hadn't been intercepted first. Our screening process is working and we will keep you updated as we learn more," Zucker said in the statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.