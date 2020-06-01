Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

New video appears to show four police officers struggling with George Floyd in the back of a patrol car in the minutes before one of those officers pinned his neck to the ground for more than eight minutes preceding his death.

The new video appears to be a recording of security footage, and was shared by activist Shaun King on social media. The original source of the video is unknown.

The video that first sparked outrage showed Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck on the ground near the back wheel of a police cruiser as Floyd exclaims "I can't breathe." Another video showing a different angle revealed two other officers behind the car, poised at Floyd's lower body.

A video taken earlier shows officers approach the vehicle Floyd is in, get him to come out of the car and then handcuff him.

George Floyd.

The new 21-second video shared by King covers part of the time between Floyd being detained and pinned to the ground.

It begins showing one officer with most of his body in a patrol car, his legs seeking traction on the street and curb. Officer Tou Thao stands behind him. Two other officers are on the other side of the car, on the street side, with the door open. Briefly, the officer who was in the curb side of the car quickly moves to run to the opposite back door, but stops halfway there, returns to his side of the car and closes the door.

All four officers involved in last Monday's incident, which has since sparked volatile days-long protests around the country, were fired the next day.

Chauvin was taken into custody Friday and faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The video shared by King lines up with the criminal complaint filed against Chauvin, detailing what happened at 8:18 p.m. when the video is timestamped.

At 8:14, "Mr. Floyd stiffened up, fell to the ground, and told the officers he was claustrophobic," the complaint said.

"The officers made several attempts to get Mr. Floyd in the backseat of squad 320 from the driver’s side. Mr. Floyd did not voluntarily get in the car and struggled with the officers by intentionally falling down, saying he was not going in the car, and refusing to stand still," it said.

Chauvin "went to the passenger side and tried to get Mr. Floyd into the car from that side and [Officers] Lane and Kueng assisted. The defendant pulled Mr. Floyd out of the passenger side of the squad car at 8:19:38 p.m. and Mr. Floyd went to the ground face down and still handcuffed."

Floyd was pinned to the ground for more than eight minutes starting at 8:19 and until paramedics arrived. He appeared to go unconscious during that time, and was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m.