A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot while sitting in a parked car in Brooklyn, New York Thursday night, police say.

The boy was eating inside in the car with two relatives, a 20-year-old aunt and an 8-year-old girl, when gunfire broke out on East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush around 7:45 p.m., the New York Police Department said.

According to the preliminary investigation, two dark colored sedans at the location began to exchange gunfire and the bullets penetrated the car the victim was in.

The boy was struck in the head as he was sitting in the passenger seat, police said. He was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting, NBC New York reported.

The boy, whose name has not been released pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The aunt was also struck and suffered “multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body,” police said. She was transported to Kings County Hospital where she underwent surgery. She was in critical but stable condition, police said.

The little girl was not hit in the incident, according to authorities.

The motive in the shooting is not known.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is ongoing as of Friday morning.

Assistant Chief Mike Kemper, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, called the shooting "senseless" in a news conference Thursday night at the scene. Police are asking for the public to come forward with information regarding the incident.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at the conference: "We’re going to catch this shooter. But as long as we have guns and a revolving door system, we’re going to continue coming to crime scenes like this. It’s time for this to stop.”