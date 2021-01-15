New York City bus left hanging from overpass after crash, injuring 8

Eight people were injured after a tandem city bus crashed and was left hanging off a New York City overpass Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. after the driver was "unable to navigate the roadway" on the Cross Bronx Expressway at University Avenue, a New York Police Department spokesperson told NBC's New York City affiliate, WNBC.

Photos and video of the accident were shared on social media, showing the BX-35 bus split — with the front hanging over the expressway barrier and balancing on the road below.

A bus in New York City that careened off a road in the Bronx dangles of an overpass on Friday. Craig Ruttle / AP

One person was seriously injured in the crash, the New York City Fire Department said in an email statement. Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries and four others sustained minor injuries, they added.

Those injured were take to nearby hospitals, police told WNBC. No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved.

“The bus fell approximately 50 feet onto the access road,” Deputy Fire Chief Paul Hopper, who oversaw emergency medical treatment for those onboard, said on Instagram.

“The patients suffered injuries consistent with a fall from such a great height.”

Emergency services continued to work into the morning to ensure "all the fuel and other hazardous materials within the vehicle" was secured before the bus could be lowered onto the road, Acting Battalion Chief Steven Moore said.

It was too early to speculate the cause of the accident, Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesperson Tim Minton said. He added that the bus’s route usually requires the driver to take a left onto the expressway, but it was missed.

The MTA's Chief Safety and Security Officer Patrick Warren said the authority was "conducting a full investigation and will implement lessons learned in order to prevent it from happening again."

"We are certain this was a terrifying incident for those customers on the bus. Our hearts go out to them with hope that they can recover quickly," Warren added.