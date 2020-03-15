New York City to close schools; bars, restaurants around U.S. ordered closed over coronavirus

As U.S. cases of the coronavirus climb well past 3,000, New York City announced on Sunday it will close public schools on Monday, and states and cities are ordering bars and restaurants to close in an effort to encourage social distancing and try to stem the outbreak.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday evening that Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk and New York City schools will close this week. Cuomo also said in a statement that New York City must put a plan in place to make sure children who rely on school meals will still get fed and parents, especially health care workers and first responders, will be provided childcare.
In a press conference on Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said schools will close Monday and remain closed at least until April 20. The mayor said there is a chance schools could remain closed for the rest of the school year.
The announcement comes after widespread calls to close the schools and "furious" teachers who thought it was irresponsible to keep schools open.
"It is time to take more dramatic measures," the mayor said, adding he knows "the full cost of shutting our schools."
The decision comes on a day where states and cities across the country took more dramatic measures to try to contain the new coronavirus.