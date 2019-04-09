Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 9, 2019, 3:55 PM GMT / Updated April 9, 2019, 4:24 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

New York City on Tuesday declared a public health emergency amid a measles outbreak in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city would require unvaccinated individuals living in certain areas in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to receive the measles vaccine in response to one of the largest measles outbreaks in decades.

“This is the epicenter of a measles outbreak that is very, very troubling and must be dealt with immediately,” the mayor said at a news conference in Williamsburg, where he was joined by health officials.

The mayor said that the city would issue violations and possibly fines for those who did not comply.

"It is an unusual action for us to take, but it is a reflection about the seriousness of this disease," he said.

The announcement comes a day after the city health department ordered yeshivas in Brooklyn to exclude from classes all students who aren't vaccinated against measles or face violations and possible closure.

The outbreak started when an unvaccinated child acquired measles on a visit to Israel, where a large outbreak of the disease is occurring, according to the city health department’s website.

"Since then, there have been additional people from Brooklyn and Queens who were unvaccinated and acquired measles while in Israel," the health department said.

There have been 285 cases of the disease in Brooklyn and Queens since October, most of them involving members of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.

Debates in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community over vaccinations stem from Torah teachings that followers should not cause the body any damage since it is a gift from God.

Some see the small risks associated with vaccines and the risk of contracting diseases that have "been largely eliminated" as equal, and so subscribe to the Talmudic dictum that translates to “in some cases of doubt, better to sit and do nothing,” according to Rabbi Yehuda Shurpin, content editor for Chabad.org.