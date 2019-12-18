New York City hit by snow squall. Wait, what's a snow squall?

Phones around New York City buzzed earlier this afternoon with warnings about an impending snow squall, prodding many to ask: "What even is a snow squall?"
Snow squalls are a relatively new concept and were only given a name in November 2018, when the National Weather Service declared that it would begin issuing snow squall warnings. They are best described as sudden, moderately heavy snowfalls that blow snow and strong surface winds, according to NBC News meteorologist, Kathryn Prociv.
"Snow squalls are the winter equivalent of severe thunderstorms and are pretty common this time of year," Prociv said. "They're fast-moving. One second there can be sunshine, the next second there's snow."
Though many took to Twitter to joke about the weather, snow squalls can be dangerous because they make it difficult because they impact visibility and can crop up suddenly. In New York City, residents were given their first warning about 30-40 minutes before the squall occurred, but it is not uncommon for squalls occur within seconds, with no time for a warning.
The National Weather Service's warning was in effect until 5:30 p.m. and extended east over Long Island.
While the squall was only about 10 miles wide and was poised to pass through any location in 30 minutes or less, the National Weather Service predicted it could leave up to an 1 inch of snow. About 0.4 inches of snow fell as the squall swept through Central Park, according The Weather Service.
Though New York City experienced its first snow squall warning last January, confusion still ensued about the best practices during the weather event. Meteorologists recommend staying inside during a squall and avoiding driving, as squalls can impact the roads and cause crashes.