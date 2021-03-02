A New York City man was indicted in the killings of three woman in the same Brooklyn apartment building, authorities said Tuesday.

Kevin Gavin, 66, is facing first- and second-degree murder charges in a trio of killings between 2015 and this past January, inside the New York City Housing Authority’s Carter G. Woodson houses in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn, prosecutors said.

Gavin was ordered held without bail on Tuesday by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Vincent Del Giudice ahead of his next court date on July 6, officials said. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Woodson Houses in Brooklyn, N.Y. Google Maps

The defendant also lived the Woodson houses, performed odd jobs for victims and gained their trust, allowing him into their units, authorities said.

The charges accuse Gavin of:

Stabbing Myrtle McKinney, 82, in the neck with a steak knife on Nov. 8, 2015.

Strangling Jacolia James, 83, on April 30, 2019.

Strangling Juanita Caballero, 78, with a phone cord on Jan. 14.

Caballero's slaying was key for police because he was allegedly recorded on video surveillance using stolen debit and benefit cards that belonged to her, leading to his Jan. 21 arrest, prosecutors said.

Gavin's attorney declined to comment on the case.

“This defendant is an alleged serial killer who murdered three of his elderly neighbors who trusted him and welcomed him into their homes only to have that trust violated in the worst way imaginable," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement.

"These victims were mothers, grandmothers and beloved friends whose violent deaths have had a chilling effect inside their housing complex and on the Brownsville community. We will do everything we can to seek justice for the victims and the many family members and friends who were left without their loved ones.”