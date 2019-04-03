Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 3, 2019, 1:47 PM GMT / Updated April 3, 2019, 2:32 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A New York City teacher who hasn't been seen since Saturday was reported missing after she didn't show up for work, police said Tuesday.

Jeanine Cammarata NYPD

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was last seen at a Staten Island home Saturday night, according to the New York Police Department. She wasn't at her job as a teacher at a Staten Island elementary school Tuesday and also missed a shift at her second job at a Dollar Tree, colleagues told NBC New York.

Cammarata's longtime friend Jessica Pobega told NBC New York that Cammarata, a mother of three, also missed a custody hearing for her children on Monday.

Pobega said she got Facebook messages from Cammarata's account on Monday that said she was with her kids, but Pobega doesn't believe Cammarata sent them because she was not with the children, and her phone was off, according to NBC New York

"The fact that she was messaging me on messenger when her phone wasn’t on was crazy to me, and then I kept asking her to call me, call me," Pobega said.

"She would never miss school. She would always at least call them and say, 'I’m not coming in,'" Pobega added.

Police asked the public to look out for Cammarata, who is 4'11, 120 pounds, has brown eyes and hair and drives a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz. The car is also missing, according to police.