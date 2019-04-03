Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 3, 2019, 1:47 PM GMT / Updated April 3, 2019, 11:13 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A New York City teacher and mother of three who hasn't been seen since Saturday was reported missing after she didn't show up for a custody hearing or work, police said Tuesday.

Jeanine Cammarata NYPD

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was last seen at a Staten Island home Saturday night and was reported missing Monday, according to the New York Police Department.

She wasn't at her job teaching at a Staten Island elementary school Tuesday and also missed a shift at her second job at a Dollar Tree, colleagues told NBC New York.

Her estranged husband, Michael Cammarata, was charged with assault, harassment and stalking on Tuesday in connection to a domestic incident that took place on Monday, law enforcement sources told NBC New York on Wednesday.

He has not been charged in connection to her disappearance.

Michael Cammarata allegedly hit the teacher multiple times and stalked her on several previous dates, according to sources.

His attorney information wasn't immediately available Wednesday.

Jeanine Cammarata's longtime friend Jessica Pobega said that Cammarata also missed a custody hearing for her children Monday.

Pobega said she got Facebook messages from Cammarata's account Monday that said she was with her kids. But Pobega said she doesn't believe Cammarata sent the messages because she was not with the children and her phone was off, according to NBC New York

"The fact that she was messaging me on messenger when her phone wasn’t on was crazy to me, and then I kept asking her to call me, call me," Pobega said.

"She would never miss school. She would always at least call them and say, 'I’m not coming in,'" Pobega added.

Police asked the public to look out for Cammarata, who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair, and drives a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz. The car is also missing, according to police.