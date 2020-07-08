New York City public schools will reopen on a part-time basis in the fall

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

New York City public school students will return, on a part-time basis, to classrooms this fall with in-person instruction two or three days a week, officials said Wednesday.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the system of 1.1 million students to close in March. Mayor Bill de Blasio said schools will be back with safety precautions.

"We're going to move heaven and earth and be ready for September — always with safety as the first priority," de Blasio told reporters.

Students and teachers alive will have to wear face coverings in class, with exceptions for those with some medical challenges.

Classrooms will be "deep cleaned on a nightly basis" and social distancing will be enforced, according to New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

Larger spaces, such a cafeterias, are expected to be used for instruction so students can be kept safely apart, Carranza added.

The mayor said young people have to be allowed to see and hear from teachers in person, even under these untraditional settings.

“These kids, they’re going to inherit New York City," the mayor said. "So we have to prepare them for their lives ahead. The best way to do it is in person, let our educators do what they do best.”

Carranza said principals will have to implement safety rules at their own schools, such as one-way hallways, to minimize contact between students, teachers and staff.

"For example, one-way hallways how do you determine which hallway and which way is it going and which way is it coming back?" Carranza said. "A lot of those little details will really happen at the school site level. Our direction is going to be safety is universal for everyone."

