New York City records first measurable snowfall of the season

New York City picked up its first measurable snowfall of the season early Wednesday with 0.4 inches recorded in Central Park.

The flurries have set a record for the latest first measurable snow on the books. The prior record was on Jan. 29, 1973, according to the National Weather Service, which began record keeping in 1869.

The snowfall was part of a small, quick moving storm system already off the coast.

Thirty million people are under winter alerts from New Mexico to northwest Virginia Wednesday, including ice storm warnings in Texas and Tennessee. About half of the Dallas metro area is under ice storm warnings.

A mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing temperatures continues across parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee. Metropolitan areas including Dallas, Austin, Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Memphis and Nashville should watch for dangerous travel conditions.

Some parts of Texas have seen more snow than the Big Apple, with Dallas recording 1.3 inches on Tuesday. That marked a new daily snowfall record for the Dallas Fort-Worth area, surpassing the prior record of 1.2 inches set in 1985, according to the weather agency.

All the while, another .25 to .50 inches of ice is possible in parts of Texas into Thursday morning, as well as power outages and dangerous driving conditions.

The system will move east and into warmer air Thursday, which could bring torrential rain across the Southeast and Gulf Coast.