New York City's phase 2 reopening was approved for Monday, officials said Friday.

The phase allows New Yorkers to dine and drink outdoors at restaurants and bars, shop, get hair trimmed and styled and take children to playgrounds, all with social distancing, limited capacity, and face coverings.

"Today we have done a full 180, from worst to first," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference. "We are controlling the virus better than any state in the country and any nation on the globe."

The governor said that after having the worst per-capita coronavirus case numbers, the state now has the lowest transmission rate in the nation.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference Friday that team sports would have to wait until officials determine the impact protests have had on the city's infection rate.

"Let's see what we learn from phase 1 and at the right time we can make a decision on all sports facilities in common," he said.

The city's Monday reopening will be bolstered by its Open Restaurants initiative, which opens sidewalks, streets and pedestrian plazas to diners.

Cuomo said the city, the last region of the state to enter phase 2, is not out of the woods yet.

"We have to watch out for a second wave," he said.

De Blasio said of people aren't yet comfortable going out, "Don't do it."

On Friday health officials reported a total of 216,360 cases and 22,236 deaths in New York City related to the pandemic.