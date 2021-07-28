New York City will pay people $100 to get Covid vaccine

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has a plan for getting more people vaccinated against Covid-19: offer them a $100 incentive.

The mayor made the announcement Wednesday at a press conference. "It does not get better than that," de Blasio said.

Beginning Friday, the cash reward will be handed out to city residents and employees who make an appointment at city-run vaccination sites. An official said at the press conference that first-time shot takers will either be mailed a pre-paid debit card or be issued a digital one immediately via email.

"I personally believe that the guarantee that right then and there you're going to be rewarded, I think that's going to make a big difference to people," the mayor said.

When he was questioned about those who have already been vaccinated, de Blasio thanked them for doing "the right thing."

"It was the right thing to do for yourself, for your family, for your community. You did the right thing and the reward is you were kept safe and you're alive because of it," he said. "But, we understand it's been a huge amount of misinformation ... particularly through social media getting anything but the truth. We got a lot we've got to overcome."

More than 9 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the city. The mayor said over 59 percent of the city's population has received at least one Covid-19 shot, but that's not enough.

"That misinformation, that fear has hurt," he said. "And what's in all of our interest is to get every single additional person vaccinated."