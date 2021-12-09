The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the revered New York City institution with millions of pieces within its halls, announced Thursday it's dropping the name of the philanthropic Sackler family, whose name is linked to America's ongoing opioid epidemic.

The Met said seven exhibition spaces, named in honor of the late Dr. Mortimer Sackler and Dr. Raymond Sackler and their descendants, will no longer carry the moniker.

"The Museum and the families of Dr. Mortimer Sackler and Dr. Raymond Sackler have mutually agreed to take this action in order to allow The Met to further its core mission," according to a museum statement.

The Sackler family owns Purdue Pharma, makers of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, a drug that's been blamed for hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths.

The family agreed it was best for all parties that the Sackler family name no long be connected of the nation's most famous cultural institutions.

"Our families have always strongly supported The Met, and we believe this to be in the best interest of the Museum and the important mission that it serves,” according to a family statement released by the museum.

“The earliest of these gifts were made almost fifty years ago, and now we are passing the torch to others who might wish to step forward to support the Museum.”

Met President and CEO Dan Weiss thanked the family for its past support and "gracious" exit from public view.

“The Met has been built by the philanthropy of generations of donors — and the Sacklers have been among our most generous supporters,” Weiss said in a statement. “This gracious gesture by the Sacklers aids the Museum in continuing to serve this and future generations. We greatly appreciate it.”