New York college student reported missing for 3 weeks found safe

A Rochester Institute of Technology student who had been reported missing for over three weeks has been located safe and is back with his family, the Monroe County, New York, sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office, which had published notices asking for assistance in the case, in a statement Wednesday evening did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding Matthew Grant, 22, being found.

Grant's family previously said he was last seen on the night of Nov. 20 near Syracuse.

The Rochester Institute of Technology also on social media shared the news that its student had been found and reunited with his family.