New York day care provider arrested after 2-year-old left in scalding bath, police say

A woman on Long Island, New York, placed a 2-year-old boy she was caring for in a scalding bath for several minutes and "left him unattended despite his screams," police said.
The toddler suffered burns to approximately 20 percent of his body and was taken to a local burn unit for treatment of second-degree burns, Nassau County police said.
Yenci Elizabeth Lopez, 19, left the residence in Hempstead where the incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday without providing care for the boy, police said.
Lopez was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless assault of a child by a child day care provider, second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said Lopez is a long-term day care provider for the family. A police spokesman told NBC News that Lopez is related to the victim, but did not say how.
Lopez is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. She is being represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, according to court records. The society could not immediately be reached for comment.