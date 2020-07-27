At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in New York, emergency medical services Capt. AJ Briones' teams were fielding nearly 700 calls a day, tending to numerous patients going into cardiac arrest, many others needing intubations and seeing more deaths than they ever intended to see.

“We didn’t know that would be the end of life as we know it,” Briones, 32, who works for Empress Emergency Medical Services in Yonkers, Westchester County, said. “It literally shut down the whole world.”

Now with cases down in the state, his EMS teams can sometimes catch their breath for a moment. But with cases rising rapidly around the country, Briones reflected on the virus' devastating toll, how far New York has come and his concerns about a possible second wave in the state.

A patient is put in an ambulance by EMT's in Yonkers, N.Y., on April 30, 2020. Ed Ou / NBC News

Before the pandemic swept through, Briones said their typical call volume was somewhere around 300 to 400 calls a day, but during the peak, calls doubled at times.

“We did a month's worth of cardiac arrests in three days, three months worth of intubations in three days," he said. "It was really a hard time for anybody. I don't care how seasoned you were."

Facing death, time and time again

Westchester County’s first known coronavirus case came March 3, a day Briones said he will never forget.

“When we first saw that, kind of all of our hearts stopped,” he said while wearing a mask and a dark blue uniform. “And from there, it just became a whirlwind.”

During some of those calls, families with very sick patients faced tough questions. One question Briones had to ask patients over and over was, “If you stop breathing, do you want me to put you on a ventilator?” Sometimes the patients were unable to answer and their families did not know what to do.

While wearing an N95 mask and goggles, and toting a hulking backpack full of medical equipment and an electrocardiogram machine, Briones often had a refrain he would use to reassure his patients, telling them, “96 percent of people survive this.”