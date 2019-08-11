Breaking News Emails

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

An Ithaca man was arrested on Saturday after being accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of two children, according to a press release.

Nicholas Vicioso was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to children in Ithaca.Ithaca Police Department

Nicholas Vicioso, 24, an employee of America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, allegedly exposed his genitals while performing a medical examination in the presence of two children, according to the Ithaca Police Department press release.

"We have reason to believe that this was not an isolated incident," a statement from police read.

Vicioso was taken into custody at the store's location and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of public lewdness.

After being arrested, Vicioso was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and later remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $4000 cash/$8000 bond.

It was not immediately clear if Vicioso had retained an attorney. America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses did not immediately return a request for comment.

Ithaca Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking anyone with additional information about possible encounters between Vicioso and underage children to contact them.

