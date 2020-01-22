New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning retiring after 16-season career

Quarterback Eli Manning, who led his New York Giants to two improbable Super Bowl titles, will take a knee on his 16-season-long career and retire, the team announced Wednesday.
The 39-year-old son of long-time New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning and brother of fellow NFL star Peyton Manning, retired with 57,023 passing yards and 366 touchdown throws, the most in Giants franchise history.
"We are proud to have called Eli Manning our quarterback for so many years," Giants chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch said. "Eli was driven to always do what was best for the team. Eli leaves a timeless legacy with two Super Bowl titles on the field and his philanthropic work off the field, which has inspired and impacted so many people. We are sincerely thankful for everything Eli has given our team and community. He will always be a Giant among Giants."
The Giants say Manning will officially announce the retirement on Friday.
Manning has two Super Bowl MVP awards on his mantle and two championship rings on his hand, for title game wins in 2008 and 2012.
In both games, his Giants were considered underdogs to the New England Patriots, led by sure-fire Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick.
And in both games, Manning came through with improbable throws to that led the Giants to victory. In 2008, his pass to David Tyree, who pinned the ball to his helmet, was key to New York dashing New England's hopes of an undefeated season.
Then in 2012, Manning slipped a long throw between defenders to Mario Manningham that led to the winning score.
"For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field," Giants president and CEO John Mara said.
"Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise's history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future."
Manning, who attended the University of Mississippi like his dad, has only worn a Giants uniform since he was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2004 NFL draft by the then-San Diego Chargers.
Manning, who said he would never play for the Chargers, never took one snap in San Diego as he was traded to New York for the Giants' No. 4 overall pick, quarterback Philip Rivers.
"I learned very early that you evaluate quarterbacks on their ability to win championships, and to do it late in a game when the game is on the line, that they're able to take a team down the field and into the end zone to win a title," said former Giants GM Ernie Accorsi, who traded for Manning.
"The second thing is to know that over a period of years, he's always going to be there. Those kinds of quarterbacks always give you a chance to win, and for 16 years, he did that for this franchise. He won championships and he was always there giving us a chance to win. I don't know how you can ask more from a quarterback."