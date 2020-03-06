New York Jet Quinnen Williams arrested at airport for allegedly carrying pistol

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested Thursday night at LaGuardia Airport as he was about to board a flight when authorities discovered he brought a gun to the airport, police said.
Williams, 22, was arrested by the Port Authority Police Department for criminal possession of a weapon, after a Glock 19 pistol was found on him at LaGuardia Airport.
Williams has a permit for the pistol in his home state of Alabama, police said. But New York requires people to have pistol licenses in the state to carry concealed weapons.
Flying with a gun is not illegal, but the firearm must be unloaded, locked in a hard container and stored in checked baggage, not carry-on luggage, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Airline passengers must also declare if they have a firearm when they check their bag.
It's unclear where Williams' gun was when he was arrested.
The Jets did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday morning.