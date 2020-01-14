New York landlord dies after tenant shoves him down steps in rent dispute

A New York landlord died Monday after he was shoved down a flight of stairs outside his tenant's home following a rent dispute, authorities said.
The incident was caught on surveillance footage, which showed Edgar Moncayo, 71, walk up steps to the front door of a home in North Corona, a neighborhood in Queens, on Sunday afternoon.
Moncayo is seen trying to get inside the home before a struggle ensues. The New York City Police Department said the tenant, Alex Garces, 22, then pushed Moncayo down the steps to the concrete ground below.
Eduardo Ramirez, a real estate agent who was showing Moncayo’s wife houses at the time said that during the altercation she was on the phone with her husband, who told her to call police, NBC New York reported.
“[The wife] said last thing she heard was ‘Let go, call the police!’” Ramirez told NBC New York.
Moncayo was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The surveillance video showed Garces leave the home after the fight with Moncayo. Another man in the home stopped to check on Moncayo and appeared to get upset, NBC New York reports.
Garces was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of manslaughter, police said.