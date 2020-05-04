Live: Supreme Court broadcasts oral arguments for first time | NYC coronavirus briefing

New York landslide leaves homes dangling precariously on edge of crater

The Saratoga Office of Emergency Services said several homes had to be evacuated, but no injuries were reported.
Image: A landslide in Waterford, N.Y., left a house teetering on the edge of a cliff on May 3, 2020.
A landslide in Waterford, N.Y., left a house teetering on the edge of a cliff on May 3, 2020.Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services via Facebook

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Elisha Fieldstadt

A landslide in Saratoga County, New York, left several residents displaced Sunday afternoon.

Photos of the slide in the town of Waterford, 12 miles north of Albany, show a massive crater that swallowed trees and left houses hanging precariously on the edge.

A drone was deployed to assess the damage of a landslide in Waterford, N.Y.Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services via Facebook

The Saratoga Office of Emergency Services said several homes had to be evacuated, but no injuries were reported and no structures were totally destroyed. But three homes were affected, according to the F.B. Peck Hose Company, which assisted the Waterford Fire Department.

The area will be monitored over the week, and the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said a drone was deployed to assess the damage so that responders wouldn't have to risk entering the collapse area.

Elisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.