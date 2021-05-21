New York librarian accused of robbing bank

Police in a suburb of New York City say they arrested a local librarian after she allegedly walked into a bank located one block away from the library and robbed it.

Mary Thompson, 56, was arrested Friday morning and charged with first-degree robbery after she allegedly handed a teller at a Chase Bank a note that said, "Give me $100,000 I have a gun."

Thompson allegedly made away with $7,000, police said.

The bank is located roughly one block away from the New Rochelle Public Library, where Thompson is an employee. An online document says Thompson became acting children's department head librarian in 2018.

New Rochelle police said they apprehended Thompson outside of the bank "without further incident."

Reached by telephone, an employee of the New Rochelle Public Library declined to comment.

"Mary Thompson is an employee of our library," Thomas Geoffino, director of the New Rochelle Public Library, said in a statement. "She is much beloved by her colleagues and library patrons. We have no further comment at this time."

Thompson did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.