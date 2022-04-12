IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin arrested on campaign finance fraud charges, sources say

Manhattan federal prosecutors and the FBI were investigating whether Benjamin knowingly engaged in a campaign finance fraud scheme.
Image: Brian Benjamin
Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, on Feb. 17, 2022.Seth Wenig / AP file
By Jonathan Dienst and Minyvonne Burke

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was arrested on charges related to a campaign finance fraud investigation, two people familiar with the matter told NBC New York.

Benjamin surrendered to authorities and is expected to appear in a federal court in New York City later Tuesday, the sources said.

His arrest comes after reports that Manhattan federal prosecutors and the FBI were investigating whether Benjamin knowingly engaged in a campaign finance fraud scheme.

This is a breaking story; check back for updates.

 

