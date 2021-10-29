New York man convicted in hate crime attack on Jewish man outside synagogue

A New York City man was convicted of hate crimes in an unprovoked attack on a Jewish man who was walking home from a synagogue in 2018, prosecutors said Thursday.

A jury on Wednesday convicted James Vincent of four hate crime-related counts and one additional count in the attack in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn, said Eric Gonzalez, district attorney for the borough.

Vincent shouted anti-Jewish slurs and attacked the 52-year-old from behind, choking and punching him before bystanders intervened and Vincent fled, officials said.

The victim suffered a broken rib, a black eye and other injuries, NBC New York reported.

Video captured the attack. Menachem Moskowitz told NBC New York at the time that he was walking home from prayer services and told the attacker "hello," before he was assaulted.

The district attorney said that Vincent faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 13.