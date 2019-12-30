New York man dies after crashing into tree at Vermont ski resort

Authorities said Jason Vitale, 48, of Long Island, New York, was "traveling at a high rate of speed" and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Image: A skier rides the lift at Killington Ski Resort in Vermont on Jan. 16, 2009.
A skier rides the lift at Killington Ski Resort in Vermont on Jan. 16, 2009.Toby Talbot / AP file

By Minyvonne Burke

A skier died Saturday after losing control and crashing into a tree at a Vermont ski resort, authorities said.

The accident happened at around 3 p.m. at the Killington Ski Resort, Vermont State Police said in a press release.

Authorities identified the victim as Jason Vitale, 48, of Long Island, New York. Police said Vitale "was traveling at a high rate of speed on an intermediate trail, when he lost control" and hit a tree. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to police.

Vitale was rushed to a hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died.

The accident happened the same day a power outage at the resort temporarily shut down lifts. Some skiers spent more than an hour on a gondola lift before it was brought back online, the Associated Press reported.

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.