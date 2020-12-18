A New York man is recovering from hypothermia and frostbite after a snow plow buried him in his car and trapped him for 10 hours during the snow stormthat hit the northeast this week, according to the New York State Police.

A man was trapped in his vehicle for more than 10 hours in Owego, N.Y., after his car was covered with close to four feet of snow by a snowplow. New York State Police

Kevin Kresen, 58, was in his car on the side of the road in Owego, New York on Wednesday night when a snow plow buried it under an immovable mass of snow.

Kresen was unable to heat the interior because the car's serpentine belt was broken, the police said. Despite multiple calls to 911, officers couldn't locate Kresen for 10 hours as the storm raged throughout the night.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news

Owego is 10 miles south of Newark Valley, NY, which received the storm's highest snow accumulation — 44 inches.

After ten hours in below-freezing temperatures, Kresen suffered from hypothermia and frostbite.

On Thursday morning, Tioga County 911 dispatchers told NYSP Sgt. Jason Cawley that they could not locate a driver who said he was stranded on Owego's State Route 17C.

While searching the area, Sgt. Cawley thought he saw a row of buried mailboxes and dug them out to check their address. Instead, he found the windshield of the buried car.

Kresen was taken to Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton to receive treatment for his cold-weather injuries, according to police.

Sgt. Jason Cawley with Kevin Kresen who was discovered trapped in his vehicle by heavy snow in Owego, N.Y. New York State Police

Kresen did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.