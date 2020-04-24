Watch live: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio holds coronavirus briefing

New York man and girlfriend quarantining in Mexico are shot and killed

Police said at least 20 gunshots were fired at the couple's car as they were driving down a street in Juarez.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Minyvonne Burke

A New York man and his girlfriend were shot and killed while driving down a street in Juarez, Mexico, authorities said.

Pat Landers, of Baldwinsville, and Karla Baca were driving in a black Jeep with New York license plates on Monday when they were attacked, according to NBC affiliate KTSM-TV in El Paso, Texas.

Police say at least 20 gunshots were fired at the vehicle. No arrests have been made.

Landers was the father of a 6-year-old boy, according to NBC affiliate WSTM-TV in Syracuse, New York. He met Baca, a physical education teacher in Juarez, during a trip to Texas.

Dave LaBarge, a friend of Landers, told Syracuse.com that Landers was quarantining in Mexico with Baca. The two had been dating for three or four months, he said.

“He was a good dude,” LaBarge said.

Adam Howe, another friend, said Landers had been in Mexico for about three weeks and the last time the two spoke was a few days before his death. Howe said Landers told him he was trying to learn Spanish and joked about gaining weight from eating too many churros.

“He really meant a lot to me,” Howe told the outlet.

Image: Minyvonne BurkeMinyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.