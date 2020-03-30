A New York man who was stabbed during a machete attack at a Hanukkah celebration last year has died, authorities said Monday.
Josef Neumann, 72, had been in a coma after suffering a fractured skull and other injuries during the Dec. 28 stabbing at the Monsey home of a local rabbi, NBC New York reported.
Four other people were also wounded in the attack.
Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh said that an indictment against suspect Grafton Thomas, 37, will go before a grand jury, though that process will be slowed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Thomas has been charged with six counts of attempted murder and multiple counts of attempted assault and burglary in the incident. He was also charged in January with federal hate crimes alleging that he targeted the rabbi’s home because of his religion.
Authorities found handwritten journals containing anti-Semitic writings and images at Thomas’ home, though his relatives and lawyers have described him as mentally ill and said he was hospitalized multiple times last year.
In February, a federal judge ordered that Thomas be moved from Westchester County jail to a federal facility where he could go undergo a 45-day psychiatric evaluation, court documents say.
Thomas has pleaded not guilty to the state and federal charges.
Citing Neumann’s death, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday called on state lawmakers to rename a proposed domestic terrorism law after Neumann.